BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 606.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period.

MHD opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

