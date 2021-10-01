BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 11,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
