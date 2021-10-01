BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 11,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

