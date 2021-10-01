Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,834,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 835,765 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.47 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

