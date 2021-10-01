Blair William & Co. IL Buys 19,027 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.26% of MediaAlpha worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,570,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $87,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,037. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.