Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,428 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

