Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $174.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.