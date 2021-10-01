Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,118 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $212.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

