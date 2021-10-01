Blair William & Co. IL Sells 532 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

