Blair William & Co. IL Takes $6.91 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,276 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $227.48 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

