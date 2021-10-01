Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSGA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.