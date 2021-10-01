BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$5.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

