BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,994 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.