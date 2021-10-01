BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,496 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

