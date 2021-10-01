BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,378 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

