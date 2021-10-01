BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

