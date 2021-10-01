BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.