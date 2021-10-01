BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.