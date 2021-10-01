Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,965.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

