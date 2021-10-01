Bollard Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

