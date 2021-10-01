Bollard Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.