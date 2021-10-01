Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6,875.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $24.79 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

