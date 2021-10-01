Bollard Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 87.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

