BoringDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $94.29 or 0.00216782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $3,859.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,387 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

