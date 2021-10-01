Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

