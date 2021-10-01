Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $38.78 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

