Bread Hits Market Cap of $13.24 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Bread has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

