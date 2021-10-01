BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

