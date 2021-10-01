Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,029,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,556. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

