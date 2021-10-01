Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.