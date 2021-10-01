Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CATC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,596. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

