Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings per share of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Lear reported earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 349,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.88. Lear has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

