Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $687.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.20. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

