Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Target posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

