Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.22. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $77,072,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $196.49.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

