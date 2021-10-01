Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Enviva Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NYSE EVA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

