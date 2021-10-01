Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $87.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $43.09 on Friday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $974.31 million, a P/E ratio of -359.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

