Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post sales of $141.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.72 million and the lowest is $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.