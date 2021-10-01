Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $560.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000.

PLCE opened at $75.26 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

