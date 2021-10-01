Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.92. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

