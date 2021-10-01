Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 309,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.92. 66,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.47. United Rentals has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

