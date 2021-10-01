Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $30.71

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 799,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,515. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

