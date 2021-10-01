Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTOIY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NTOIY stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

