Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $132.36

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

