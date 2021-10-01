Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HLAN opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

