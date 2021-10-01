Brokers Offer Predictions for American Assets Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Assets Trust in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

