Brokers Offer Predictions for Endava plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endava in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

DAVA stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.