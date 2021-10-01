Brokers Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

