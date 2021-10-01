Brokers Set Expectations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

