Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

