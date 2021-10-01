BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

